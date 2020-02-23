February 21, 2020 Jackie Vess Silva of Roanoke went to sing with the Heavenly choir on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Samuel and Cecilia "Cecil" Vess and an uncle, Carl Schilling. Jackie was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School and National Business College. She was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband, Nick Silva; and long-time friends, Trudy and Danny Wade. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Jackie's name to Shenandoah Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 540-366-0707.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
Christiansburg police chief: Hurst shown no favoritism
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.