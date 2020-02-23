February 21, 2020 Jackie Vess Silva of Roanoke went to sing with the Heavenly choir on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Samuel and Cecilia "Cecil" Vess and an uncle, Carl Schilling. Jackie was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School and National Business College. She was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband, Nick Silva; and long-time friends, Trudy and Danny Wade. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Jackie's name to Shenandoah Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 540-366-0707.

