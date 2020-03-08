March 4, 2020 June Kessler Siler, 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Bruce E. Siler. June was a longtime member of Williamson Road Church of the Brethren, retired from General Electric and retired a second time from Fink's Jewelers. She was a beautiful lady, always the life of the party. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Teresa Siler Lee (Darnell) and Louella G. Hazzard (Charles); devoted son, Jerry W. Green; adopted son, Lowell Hill; as well as four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many beloved friends. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and services. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, from Oakey's North Chapel with the Pastor Harvey S. Leddy with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

