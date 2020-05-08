December 30, 1941 May 6, 2020 Leslie E. "Les" Siler Jr., 78, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with his family next to his side. He went home to his "Father's House." Les was born on December 30, 1941, to the late Erma and Leslie Siler Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Gene Sexton; and his nephew, Gary Sexton. He is survived by his wife, Jan Siler; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Murphy (Kelly) of Salem, Virginia; son and daughter-in-law, Steven Siler (Lauren) of Michigan; grandchildren, Colleen and Aaron Murphy of Salem, Virginia, and Tigist, Charis, Isaac and Tobias Siler of Michigan; brother, Jimmy Siler (Bev) of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Les retired from General Electric after 35 years and was a Scout Leader at First Wesleyan Church where he was a life-long member. In recent years, Les and Jan attended Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church in Salem. Family was a priority and he was a wonderful, loving husband to Jan for 51 years. Les adored his children and was proud of the adults they have become. He was happiest when he could see his six grandchildren. Woodworking was his favorite hobby along with tinkering with his 1931 Model "A" Ford that he restored to perfection. Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for the care they provided in his last days. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Brian Gordon officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Guests are asked to please maintain social distancing due to COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
7 die as COVID-19 outbreak hits Roanoke nursing home
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bracing for changes in 2020-21 school year, Roanoke County School Board reviews back to school plan, revised budget
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055; department now counting tests, not people
-
Northam: Restrictions could be eased next week
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.