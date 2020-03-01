February 24, 2020 Elizabeth "Betty" Siler, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Brookdale Roanoke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Siler, and her son, Paul Siler. Betty is survived by her brother, David Psenak of Palmer, Alaska, and her daughter, Carol Siler of Roanoke. She grew up near Cleveland, Ohio and served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. Betty was a longtime volunteer for the American Cancer Society in Cleveland, Ohio and in Roanoke, Va. She was a gardener, bird watcher and animal lover. Betty lived in Texas for several years and made friends with everyone, even the neighbor's camel, Nellie Bell. She enjoyed meeting new people and was always ready for adventures, especially culinary ones. An acute observer of life, Betty was interested in everything. She encouraged her children, friends and loved ones to embrace life and make their own choices. Betty Siler will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

