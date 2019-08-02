SIGMON Doris Irene July 31, 2019 Doris Irene Sigmon, 88, of Rocky Mount, Va., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Hall; mother, Edna Hall; husband, Walter Sigmon; brothers, Guy, Gene, Jerry Shane and Allen; and sisters, Veda Furr and Margaret Westcott. Surviving are her children, Kathy Forbes (Mike), Tony Sigmon (girlfriend, Cindy), Debbie Young (Leonard), and Mark Sigmon (Deedy); brothers, Elmer Hall, Jay Hugh Hall (Diane), Wayne Hall (Pat), and Gerald Hall; grandchildren, Ryan Manning, Jeremy Young (Tori), Jamie Young, Travis Sigmon (Nikki), Seth Sigmon (Brittany), Megan Sigmon, and Hannah Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Manning, Rylan Manning, Isabella Young, Emery Young, Shephard Young, Brynn Sigmon, Jade Sigmon, Brantley Hanks, and Gavin Sigmon; special caregivers, Frances Young, Phyllis Childress, Linda Stugelmeyer, Rachel Davis, and Brenda Young. Special thanks to Carilion Hospice of Franklin County and their Nurse, Susan Mabe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Irene. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 from Flora Funeral Chapel with Grandson Jeremy Young and Pastor Mark Stugelmeyer officiating. Interment will be private at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
