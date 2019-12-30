September 20, 1930 December 28, 2019 Guida Bryant Shupe, age 89, of Goodview, Virginia, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Friendship Manor Assisted Living Facility in Roanoke, Virginia. Mrs. Shupe was born on September 20, 1930 in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Emory Howard and Florence Carico Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Shupe; son, Kenneth R. Funk; sister, Beulah Worrell; and brothers, Arthur Bryant and Laymond Bryant. Guida is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Nancy and Joe Stamper of Galax and Barbara Shupe of New Hartford, New York; daughter-in-law, Diana Funk of Goodview, Virginia; sister, Shirley Burcham of Galax; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks for donations towards Twin County Hospice and The American Cancer Society.
SHUPE, Guida Bryant
To plant a tree in memory of Guida SHUPE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.