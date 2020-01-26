December 1, 1958 January 25, 2020 Samuel Dale Shumate, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his home in Christiansburg, surrounded by his family. He was employed for over 40 years with VA Tech as a Research Tech Supervisor, where Dale built many lasting relationships with his co-workers and students. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Matilda Shumate. Dale enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing with his grandchildren who were the joy of his life. Dale loved his family more than anything and loved spending time with them. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sally Ann Shumate; son and daughter-in-law, Rufus and Jenn Shumate; daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Josh Sirdofsky; grandchildren, Mollie Shumate, Keller Sirdofsky and Hollis Sirdofsky; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Dee Shumate, of Christiansburg; sisters and brother-in-law, Gloria and Earl Hollen of Hedgesville, W.Va., and "Sweetie Pie" of Ghent, W.Va.; adopted sister, Nora Radford; sister-in-law, Sue Shrewsberry; and many other relatives and friends. A special thanks to all the kind medical staff that helped care for Dale, especially Dr. Purow and the Oncology Staff at UVA. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society to help find a cure for Glioblastoma.. The Shumate family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Shumate, Samuel Dale
Service information
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
5:00PM
5:00PM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Jan 30
Interment
Thursday, January 30, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
2880 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
