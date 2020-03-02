February 29, 2020 On Saturday, February 29, 2020, we said our earthly goodbye to John Moir Shumate Jr. of Roanoke, Va., husband of 52 years to Clarice "Polly" Shumate, Dad to three children, and Pop to six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He will always be lovingly remembered by daughter, Suzanne Shumate McClung and her husband, Frank, their children, Eric and Ryan; son, John Moir Shumate III and his wife, Lisa, their children, Nicole and John IV; daughter, Anne Crews Shumate Gordon and her husband, Garry, their children, Lucy and Jack; brothers, Thomas Everett and George; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his special companion of the past seven years, Betty Burnett. Born in Winston-Salem, N.C. to John and Cornelia Shumate in 1930, John grew up in Ridgeway, Va., where he was known as "John M." to his friends and family. He reveled in countless country boy shenanigans with his brothers, cousins and many friends. He graduated from Ridgeway School, attended Lynchburg College, and graduated with an engineering degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI) in 1953. John married Polly in 1952 after picking her out as his future wife from the pictures of the E.C. Glass High School senior class displayed at the local furniture store while he was attending Lynchburg College. After serving in the United States Navy, he spent his career as a structural engineer at Hayes, Seay, Mattern and Mattern; Smithy and Boynton; and Shumate, Williams, Norfleet and Eddy. John was a man of many talents and interests, but no matter the business venture or volunteer work in which he was involved, his lasting success always came from the way he treated those around him. John could always be found having fun and helping others, winning the 2008 Roanoke Good Samaritan Award, serving as President, then Secretary/Treasurer for the Roanoke Kiwanis Club (of which he was a member for 47 years), tutoring at the West End Center for Youth, leading the youth groups at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, participating in Showtimers productions, driving for Meals on Wheels, serving as caregiver for several older relatives and special needs members of his church, leading/volunteering for many local organizations to which his children belonged including the Boy Scouts of America and the Roanoke Valley Pony Club. John enjoyed many things including flying real and radio-controlled planes, woodworking, golf, and travel to Myrtle Beach, Nashville, Florida, Williamsburg, Crossville, Tennessee, Europe and occasional cruises. He also loved nature and animals, allowing his children to have cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, gerbils, ponies, turtles and even snakes – often to Polly's chagrin. Most recently he enjoyed spending time with Betty and her Pomeranian, Jazzy. While we mourn the loss of his life and of his presence in ours, we have countless wonderful memories for which to be thankful. John was always happy, always grateful, and often described his life as blessed. John was an anchor to many, a lifeline for some, always willing to lend a helping hand to others with humor and joy. He always tried to live his Christian faith every day. The family would like to thank many people that supported John in his recent years, his brother, George, friends and neighbors, RADAR drivers, the staff at Fresenius Dialysis on Apperson Drive, the staff at The Park at Oak Grove, and Cave Spring Rescue Squad. Visitation for family and friends will occur at Oakey's South Chapel at 4257 Brambleton Avenue from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the Polly Shumate Scholarship Fund at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, 402 2nd Street, Roanoke, VA 24011, or to the Cave Spring Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 20181, Roanoke, VA 24018-0019. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Winter lands flurry of punches into weekend, but likely down for count by next week
-
The best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of
-
Family fears Christiansburg park will cut off entrance to their property
-
Virginia Department of Health investigates possible coronavirus case in Southwest Virginia
-
Omni Homestead reveals plans for rehabilitation of Jefferson Pools
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.