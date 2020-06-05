September 1, 1942 June 2, 2020 Sylvia Ann Walters Shuff, 77, of Lynchburg, Va. went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Sylvia was born on Bent Mountain, Va. on September 1, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Everett and Mabel Walters. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer Curtis Walters, Clarence Walters; and a sister, Betty Lou Walters. She was close with her three sisters, Barbara Jean Crunkleton, Lorraine Witt and Lillian Thompson. She was happily married to her husband, Marshall Alexander Shuff III for 57 joyous years. Sylvia graduated from Roanoke Memorial's Registered Nurse program in 1963. She spent her career as a nurse working at Roanoke Memorial, Virginia Baptist Hospital and Central Virginia Training Center. Once she retired, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading, attending church, volunteering at R.S Payne, and spending time with her family. Sylvia was a devoted member of Forest Road United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women's Group. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Shelley Shuff Burleigh and her husband, William; her son, Marshall "Sam" Alexander Shuff IV and his wife, Camelot, and Edward Jordan Shuff and his wife, Vicki. She had seven grandchildren who she adored, Jenny Burleigh Lloyd and her husband, Kevin Lloyd, Stephanie Burleigh Pugh and her husband, Dillon Pugh, Travis Dean Burleigh, Emily Marie Shuff, Chole Nicole Shuff, Jordan Marie Shuff and Zachary Alexander Shuff. She was also blessed with a great-grandson, Atticus Alexander Burleigh. He could always bring a smile to her face. Sylvia's memorial service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with Pastors Sue Keen, Bill Burleigh and Camelot Shuff officiating, followed by a graveside service at Fort Hill Memorial Park, followed by a luncheon at Forest Road United Methodist Church. All family and friends are invited to join us at the events celebrating Sylvia's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Forest Road United Methodist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Virginia to enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday with indoor dining and exercise classes
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
Editorial: Do we need to build a wall in Wythe County?
-
Watch Now: Demonstrators rally, march in Roanoke following George Floyd's death
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.