March 30, 1938 April 13, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Alan Shreeman, belovéd husband, father, co-worker, and friend. Alan passed peacefully, following a brief illness, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Rabbi Jama Purser will preside over a private graveside ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020. Friends and loved ones are invited to share memories of Alan at www.johnmoakey.com.

To send flowers to the family of Alan Shreeman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 17
Service
Friday, April 17, 2020
2:00PM
Beth Israel Cemetery
2900 Orange Avenue NE
Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.