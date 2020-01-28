November 21, 1945 January 23, 2020 Thomas Ammen Showalter Jr. "TA", 74, of Hiwassee and Claytor Lake, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and a graduate of VMI. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force after serving 7 years as a missile launch officer, missile officer controller and emergency war orders instructor. After serving in active duty he became a stockbroker for H.G. Edwards and Sons and after studying art at the Art Students League of New York he became an award- winning artist in oil paintings. He is survived by a son, Dr. Thomas Ammen Showalter III and his wife, Heather and two grandchildren, Mary Ellen and Benjamin Ammen Showalter, all of Oklahoma City, Okla. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 210 4th St., Radford, VA 24141. The Showalter family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
