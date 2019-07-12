SHOWALTER, Carlos Lee July 9, 2019 Carlos Lee Showalter, 94, of Buchanan, Va., went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Showalter; a daughter, Tamara McBride; and a brother, John Showalter. Carlos served in the United States Marine Corps from 1941 to 1945 in the Pacific. After coming home, he served on the Missions Board for Shenandoah Baptist Church. Recently, Carlos began to tell his story of serving in World War II to today's youth and various organizations. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Carlos is survived by his children, Steve Showalter and wife, Patricia, and Carla-jeanne Keith and husband, David; and six grandchildren, Robb Showalter and wife, Melony, Ezra Keith and wife, Suzan, Marie Childress and husband, John, Tain McBride, Shana Harrington and husband, John, and Margaret McBride. He is also survived by his 11 great-grandchildren, Haley-anne, Jeana, Izabella, Anna, Joshua, Elizabeth, Simon, Meredith, Justin, Tara and Elsie; four great-great-grandchildren, Destiny, Ryland, Hannah and Christian; one sister-in-law, Barbara Showalter; and one nephew. A Celebration of Carlos's Life will be held at New Freedom Farms in Buchanan on Saturday, July 13, 2019, starting at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Shenandoah Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Alderman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel, 6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA, (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
