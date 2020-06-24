June 20, 2020 Kyle Lee Short Sr., of Bedford, Virginia, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Hill Short. He was predeceased by his parents, Emory Kyle Short Jr. and Virginia Marie Wade Short. Kyle was a member of Bedford Baptist Church. He was retired from the United States Postal Service and enjoyed working part-time at the Bedford County Falling Creek collection site. He was a member of the Hill City Masonic Lodge #183 in Lynchburg. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Kyle was adored by so many, especially his loving family. Kyle is survived by his three children, Kyle Lee Short Jr. and wife, Sandy of Forest, Cynthia Leigh Short Carbonell and her husband, Carl of Evans, Georgia, and his son, Timothy Todd Short of Virginia Beach. He and Marie have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Bonnie Anne Short Ramsey and husband, Todd, and their children, Harker, Grace, and Chipper; Kyle Samuel Short and wife, Liz, and their children, Kyle William and Samuel Barrett; Brendan Barrett Short; Ryan Zachary Short; Carl-Michael Carbonell, Alex Carbonell, Caroline Ashton Sammons and her husband, John, and their son, Ashton Moore. Kyle is also survived by his brother and two sisters, Robert R. Short and wife, Jackie; Bonnie Gayle Kilbourne and husband, Pete; and Deborah Short Wilkes and husband, Don, as well as, his brother and sister-in-law, Charlie Bailey and his wife, Phyllis. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A memorial service and celebration of Kyle's life will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford and one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Kyle, please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. To send condolences online please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
