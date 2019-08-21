August 16, 2019 Ralph Edward Short, 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at home with the love of his life, Barbara, by his side. He was born on February 25, 1948, son of the late George "Pete" and Dorothy Short. Ralph was also preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Hutson and Ellen Lotts. He was the youngest of seven children. Ralph retired from United Parcel Service with 31 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked for Lowe's. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Lee Short; daughter, Nicole (Jason) Short Wright; son, Benjamin (Michelle) Short; four grandchildren, Tanner, Nora and Gavin Wright, and Nathan Short; sisters, Carol Richardson and Eloise LaReau; and brothers, James (Shirley) Short and George (Ernestine) Short. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Vinton Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Monroe officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.