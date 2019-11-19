SHORT Daniel Thomas November 18, 2019 Daniel Thomas (DT) Short, 98, of Roanoke, Va., died Monday, November 18, 2019. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A graveside will be conducted 11am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Park with Reverend Nathan Colwell officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com

