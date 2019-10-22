October 18, 2019 Clarence Ray Short, 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away suddenly on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Ingram Short; two daughters, Dana Jo (Tom) and Jeanmarie (Gordon); three grandchildren; Ducky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Visitation at Oakey's South Chapel on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Easter Seals UCP (www.easterseals.com). Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

