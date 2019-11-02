SHOCKLEY Joy Avis April 6, 1975 October 28, 2019 Joy Avis Shockley, 44, of Fishersville, Va., passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019. Born April 6, 1975, in Covington, Ga., she was a beloved daughter of Marvin E. and Barbara Hand Shockley. Our bright light has been called home. A gentle soul whose laughter will be sorely missed. Joy is also survived by her brother, Shawn Shockley; her sister, Sabrina Clark; brother-in-law, Talmage Clark Jr.; nieces, Ida Belle Shockley and Desiree Smith; great niece, Cheyenne Smith; and nephews, James Clark and Talmage Clark, III. A Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. N. Alan Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow at Shockley Cemetery, Sylvatus, Va. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

