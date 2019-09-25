SHIVELY Nancy Perdue September 22, 2019 Nancy Perdue Shively, 85, of Ferrum, Va., died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jimmy) Herman Shively; her son, James (Jimbo) Herman Shively Jr.; and her parents, Lewis Elliott and Evelyn Perdue. Nancy was a graduate of Hollins College. She was devoted to Franklin County and was active in Community Partnership for Revitalization, serving on the board and serving two terms as president. During her tenure she was instrumental in establishing the Pigg River Ramble and Farmers Market in Rocky Mount. She loved her family, friends, faithful pup Sunshine and church, Trinity Episcopal Church of Rocky Mount. She is survived by her daughter, Cabell Shively; son, Elliott Shively and wife Angie; two grandsons, Craig Shively and wife Mariann and Jesse Shively. Memorial Services will be conducted from Trinity Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 with Reverend David Taylor, Rector officiating. lnurnment will be private at High Street Cemetery, Rocky Mount. The family would like to thank Nancy's caregivers for their kindness, care and compassion: Sherry Bohon, Hannah Bowman, Shaye Bowman, Lottie Cundiff, Dena Hodges, Judy Peters, Judy Talley and Marsha Tyree. Appreciation is also given to Carilion Hospice of Franklin County for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church 101 Church Street NE Rocky Mount, Va. 24151, Phoebe Needles 732 Turners Creek Road, Callaway, Va. 24067, or the Franklin County Humane Society 18401 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151. Nancy's family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on September, Thursday, 26, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

