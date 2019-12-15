December 12, 2019 Betty Cox Shipp of Vinton, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Her family will gather to receive friends at noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

