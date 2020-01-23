October 17, 1955 January 20, 2020 Roger L. Shiplett of Roanoke went to be with the Lord to start a 'New Adventure' on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1955 to the late Fred and Jenny Shiplett. He is survived by his loving companion Joyce Harger and her family; mom Ellen; daughter Ericka; son Daniel; and grandchildren. Special thanks to Summertree Gang who loved him until the end. Brother Allen, wife Sondy and niece Helen and many Hutchens and Shiplett's and some we ain't sure of as well as many more family and friends. He's gonna get the party started! Service at 3 p.m., Friday, January 24 with visitation one hour prior at Bethel Assembly of God 1683 Red Lane, Salem. A "New Adventure" Celebration at Elk's Lodge, 1147 Persinger Rd. after service 4 p.m.
Shiplett, Roger L.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Shiplett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(1) entry
Dear Allen,
So sorry to hear about Roger. Always greeted me with a big smile and a hug! Will fondly remember him!
Love, Debbie LaPrade
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.