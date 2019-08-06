SHIPE Katherine Vaughan March 19, 1916 August 2, 2019 Katherine Vaughan Shipe, 103, of Radford, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church of Radford. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Interment will follow West View Cemetery. Arrangements by Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
