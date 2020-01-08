February 13, 1926 January 3, 2020 Gretchen Laverne Spraker Jones Shinault, age 93, of Troutville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born on February 13, 1926, in Wythe County. Gretchen was the second-born daughter to the late Keller U. and Lorena Kincer Spraker. Also preceding her in death was her sisters, Lucile Turner and Mary Key; and brothers, Rhudolph, Charles, and Tony Spraker. She was a wonderful and beloved mother to her children, Linda Gayle and Earl Lee (Corky) Crowder, Cynthia Jean and W.L. Winfield, Darlene and Richard Smoot, Robert L. and Angalee Jones; also, her 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph, Harold, and Larry Spraker; and sisters, Athlyn McDaniel and Nancy Spraker. Prior arrangements and wishes of our mother will be honored, at her request, there will be no formal visitation or service. A family gathering for sharing and celebrations of Mother's life will be at a later date in Mt. Ephraim Church in Crockett, Va. If desired, commemorative donation may be made to Mt. Ephraim United Methodist Church, Crockett, Va., or the St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.
