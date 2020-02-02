January 30, 2020 Sharon Wanda Shifflett, 77, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Palliative Care Unit at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She has gone to be with Jesus and her daughter, Dawn. Sharon is no longer in pain. Our loss is heaven's gain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nita Shifflett; daughter, Dawn; sister, Marilyn Meador; and brothers, Earl, Allen, and Wayne Shifflett. Surviving are her brothers, Dennis (Nell) Shifflett, and Kenneth Arthur; brother-in-law, Charlie Meador; sisters, Rita Whitlock and Carolyn Wilkerson; many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children; a special long time friend, Pat Turner; and special friend and angel on earth, Carol Card. Sharon was stubborn and feisty and sweet and helpful. She always put others before herself. She had the gift of making people laugh. She always made the best of every situation, no matter how difficult. She was a very strong lady. She will be missed so much by those who love her. She was truly a blessing. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Rev. Paul Hatfield. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
