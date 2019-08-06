SHERMAN Gary Lloyd August 1, 2019 Gary Lloyd Sherman, 76, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sherman and Helen Grooms; grandmother, Dollie Van Wormer; uncle, Jay Greene; and sister, Dollie Sherman. He had a love of life and people, with a smile that could light up a room. Gary is survived by his son, Timothy and wife Teresa; daughter, Jennifer and husband Mike; grandchildren, Michael, Sean, Ian, Camden and Carlie; and great-grandchildren, Kimberly and Poppy. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, with a Service there at 7 p.m., www.simpsonfuneral.com
