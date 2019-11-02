SHEPPARD SR. Conrad Kent October 31, 2019 Conrad Kent Sheppard Sr., 87, of Penhook, Va., passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was the son of Taft Sheppard and Irene Sexton Sheppard, both deceased. Conrad is survived by three sons, Conrad Sheppard Jr. and wife Loretta White, Tony Sheppard, and Timothy Sheppard; a step-son, Eddie Taft Sheppard; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Sheppard. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Lotz Chapel in Salem. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.

