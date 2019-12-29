December 24, 2019 Ricky Dale Sheppard, 67, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was preceded by his mother, Barbara S. Blankenship and his stepfather, Earnest Blankenship. Rick proudly served his country for 15 years in the United States Air Force. Following his time in the Air Force, he worked for and retired from the VA Medical Center in Salem. Surviving are his wife, Janice Sheppard; son, Marshall Sheppard; stepdaughters, Karen Gamaly and Melinda Blankenship; brothers, Michael, Curtis and Randall Blankenship all of Roanoke; sisters, Linda Ashwell of Roanoke and Kim Barren of Bedford; and a beloved aunt, Nancy Light. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family will honor Rick's request that there be no visitation or service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory. 366-0707
Worked at the VA with Rick for many years.
I know he will be missed.
May he rest in peace.
