November 12, 2019 Margie Marie Stanley Sheppard, 74, of Roanoke, Va., was called home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Richard Stanley and Annie Marie Tolley Stanley; her husband, Eddie R. Sheppard; and brother, Richard Stanley (Viola). Surviving to cherish her memory are her sons, Tony Sheppard, Timothy Sheppard, Eddie Taft Sheppard and Conrad Sheppard; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Richard Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Union Church Cemetery in Montvale, Va. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

