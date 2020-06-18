June 11, 2020 Evelyn Duncan Sheppard, 87, of Salem, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband James "Jimmy" Sheppard as well as her son, Kevin Sheppard. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Teresa Sheppard; son, Carmel (Susie) Sheppard; daughter, Connie (Bryan) Wilkinson; grandchildren, Mandy (Jason) Otey, Ashley (Jeremy) Luck, DJ (Sarah) Sheppard, Kim Conner, Lindsey (Ben) Adams, Kelsey (Jeremy) Stone, Kayla (Adam) Battle, and Alex (Emily) Sheppard; 13 great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members and friends. She enjoyed doing anything with her great-grandchildren, spending time with her family and friends, sitting on her porch, visiting with her church family, playing cards, and for many years selling Avon and being a beloved "mawmaw" to many! Special thanks to Ms Frances along with several other special nurses and Angie with Good Samaritan Hospice.

