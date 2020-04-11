April 9, 2020 Elmer Randolph Sheppard, 91, of Christiansburg, passed away at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Elmer was a faithful member of Vicker Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a United States Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harvey and Mattie Sheppard and several siblings. Elmer is survived by his dear devoted wife of 69 years, Elsie; and his precious daughters, Connie Sheppard (Tom Wimmer), Bonnie Phillips (Samuel), Carolyn Bell, Tamar Beeken (Tom), Debbie Younce (Barney), and Reva Phillips (Allen); 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Buddy (Violet) Sheppard. A graveside service will be private. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

