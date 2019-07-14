SHEPHERD Thomas Wayne July 8, 2019 Thomas Wayne Shepherd, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Lethel Shepherd, and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Holdren, Gerald Lucas, and Everette Setliff. Surviving family includes his sisters, Nan Holdren, Shirley (Lucas) Sheets and husband, Tom, Margaret Mozingo and husband, Ray, Betty Setliff, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Ester, Randy, and Crystal for all their help. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at East Gate Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. George Stevenson officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

