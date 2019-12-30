December 18, 1943 December 27, 2019 Sandra Gale Shepherd, 76, of Ripplemead, Va., departed this life Friday evening, December 27, 2019, at her home in the loving care of her family and hospice. Born in Pearisburg on December 18, 1943, she was a daughter of the late George Hamilton and Dorothy Smith Douthat. Sandra was a 1962 graduate of Giles High School and a long-time employee of VDMV until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Jayden Scott Simerly. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Levon "Lee" Shepherd; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott Earnest and Bettina Simerly of Pembroke; her daughter and son-in-law, Angela Gail and Ricky Lang of Ripplemead; her grandchildren, Chad Smith, Rachel Lang, Sarah Dowdy, Levi S. Simerly ; her five great-grandchildren; her stepsons, Levon Jr, David, Eric, and Matthew Shepherd; her step-daughters, Carrie Hall and Robin Foster; and a host of good friends. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2 p.m., in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with burial following in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the services. The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
