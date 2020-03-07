August 22, 1937 March 6, 2020 Robert Otis Shepherd, age 82, of Blacksburg, died on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Montgomery County, Virginia, on August 22, 1937, to the late Byrd Franklin and Mary Long Shepard. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Holiday; brother, Byrd Franklin Shepard Jr.; sister, Pansy Surface. He retired as a fireman from Radford Army Ammunition Plant. He was a musician, coal miner, and moonshiner. He was an avid gardener and loved fishing. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Maleta and Randall Brillhart; son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Karen Sheppard; grandchildren, Sierra Kealoha Sheppard, Craig Brillhart and wife, Katy, Jessica Williams and husband, Doug; stepgrandchildren, Emily and Jessica Strom; great-grandchildren, Waylon, Wyatt, Lexie; and special friend, Lorene Eanes. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Zack Price/James R. Long Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday evening at McCoy Funeral Home. Arrangments by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

