April 8, 1961 February 3, 2020 Robert Norville Shepherd, 58, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at his residence. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Norville Milton Shepherd and Sylvia Holliday Shepherd. He is survived by his brother, John Milton Shepherd and wife, Margaret of Midlothian, Va. A special thank you to Aunt Rowena Holliday Boeling, Uncles Henry H. Holliday Jr., and Thomas M. Hudson for their support. To Hunter Holliday and Amy Willis for their love, dedication and care extended to Robert. He was blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends that included his bestie, or as he would say "beastie" Marsha Hatfield-Elwell, who served as his extended family throughout the years. Robert retired in 1992, a year after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He was very active in the Roanoke Valley MS Support Group. His passions were spending time at Virginia Beach, Va. Tech Football and music - especially the Charlie Daniels Band. Charlie's lifelong friendship and support was one that he cherished. He was a 1979 Graduate of Cave Spring High School. Robert loved his classmates who served as his surrogate family over the years. Founder of "Wildwood Knights", Robert often organized mini reunions at Wildwood Smokehouse surrounded by "Roberts Angels" Marsha Hatfield-Elwell, Debra Lankford Assenat, Mary Driscoll Hypes, Lori Hillman Webber, Susan Ensminger Perfater, Pam Payne Simpkins, Lynn Glover, Patty Hartman Frazier, Kelly Powell and Susan Simmons. Robert enjoyed spending time with his neighbors at Fairington Apartments creating many lifelong friendships. He served as President of the Residents Association and enjoyed organizing the Annual Fundraising Bazar. Robert was a true American Patriot. He had a strong belief in God, loved our Military, and our Country. He will be most remembered for his wonderful sense of humor that was evident until his final day. The family would also like to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice, Tammy Dollman and Kiara Simmons with Care Advantage for providing excellent care for Robert during the last 6 months. Two memorial services will be held, one at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, for the Residents of Fairington Apartments at the Fairington Club House, and one at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, for family and friends at the Fairington Club House, 4922 Grandin Road, SW Roanoke, VA 24018. Pastor George Stevenson will be officiating both services. Wildwood Knights, a Celebration of Roberts Life, will be held at Wildwood Smokehouse following the 3 p.m. memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to "Charlie Daniels" The Journey Home Project, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or The Wounded Warrior Project. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
