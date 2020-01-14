January 9, 2020 Charles E. Shepherd, 57, departed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Surviving are his mother, Shirley Dillon; daughters, Kisha and Tasha; grandson, Hayden; granddaughter, Chloe; two sisters, two brothers, family and friends, along with special friends, Rudy and Darla DeLaney. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Charles will be greatly missed.
