SHEPARD Keith July 12, 2019 Keith Shepard, 52, of Boones Mill, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20, 2019 at the Church of God of Prophecy at 2301 Roanoke Ave SW Roanoke. His family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and family from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with expenses. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.

