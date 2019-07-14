SHENBERGER Margaret Raiford January 27, 1925 June 28, 2019 Margaret (Peggy) Raiford Shenberger, of Salem, went to be with the Lord, and with her beloved husband, Charlie, on June 28, 2019. Peggy was born on January 27, 1925 to Helen Joyner Raiford and Lloyd Monroe Raiford of Burdette Virginia (Southampton County). She received her early education in Norfolk Virginia, graduating from Granby High School. She attended Mary Washington College and graduated from Valdosta University in 1946. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Charles Edgar Shenberger, of York Pa. They were married for 71 years. Peggy was an amateur artist and poet and received several awards for her work. She developed a love of Victorian architecture that caused her to join the Save Our Salem Society that later became the Salem Historical Society. She served as President in 1977 and was also a lifetime member. Peggy was a member of College Lutheran Church and belonged to the Ruth Naomi Circle, served on the Altar Committee, taught Sunday School and served as a counselor with the youth. In her later years, it was this work with the youth of College Lutheran Church that she felt so enhanced her life and her faith. Peggy's daughters, Anne and Susan wish to thank the compassionate and caring staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for all they did to effectively advocate for the best possible care for their mother, specifically Venessa Stosser, Lisa Cannon, Ebony Robinson, Tracy Overstreet, Allie Stump, and Cathy Neas. Words are not enough to thank Catherine from Ellis Senior Care. She cared for Peggy but beyond that she became Peggy's friend and a source of solace and deep compassion as well. We will be forever thankful to her. We also wish to thank the following individual staff members of Salem Terrace at Harrogate who provided both care and comfort to Peggy over the past several months: Jennifer, Edie, Katie, Dee, Jessica, Crystal, Julia and Karin. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Anne Shenberger and Susan Shenberger; her grandson, Joseph (Lora) Modica; and her great-grandson, Nikolus Alexander Modica. She is also survived by one brother; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at College Lutheran Church on July 16, 2019 at noon with a light lunch/reception to be held at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, Peggy asked that contributions be made to any of the following organizations: Godparents for Tanzania PO Box 20221 Roanoke VA 24018 (www.godparents4tz.org), Mrs. Dorsey's Community Clothes Closet, Salem/Roanoke County Food Pantry, Interfaith Hospitality Network, College Lutheran Church and Good Samaritan Hospice.
