March 4, 2020 Walter Eugene "Tuppie" Shelton, age 88, of Penhook, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Shelton; brothers, Orelle "Popeye" Shelton, Ruben Shelton; and sisters, Marion Hutson and Helen Hedrick. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Saunders Shelton; daughters, Carolyn Poindexter, Ann Brodie, Eugenia Morrison and husband, Kenny; six grandchildren, Amanda Quarles (Rob Dickinson), Brian Quarles (Shay Waddle), Jason Palmer (wife, Kristina), Kristie Palmer (Carl Austin), Megan Morrison, Bryce Morrison; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Shelton; sisters, Dorothy Hedrick; Madeline Hubbard (Wendell); and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Shelton was a United States Navy Veteran and member of Museville Christian Church. Funeral services will be conducted from Museville Christian Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Minister Mike Finley, Minister Ted Clifton, and Evangelist Thomas Kilian officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery (Golfers Crossing Drive, Penhook, Va.). His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Museville Christian Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
