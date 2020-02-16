February 14, 2020 Reneda Cox Shelton, age 79, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Arthur W. Shelton; parents, Coy and Sylvia Cox; and sister, Mary Helen Bolt. Survivors include sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Shelton, David Shelton, Steve and Heather Shelton; granddaughters, Allison Bishop Woods, Joci Shelton, Addie Shelton, and Amanda Lineberry; brothers, Alfred Cox, Bobby Cox; and sister, Vada Sarsfield. After growing up in Floyd County, Virginia and living near Christiansburg, Virginia, for more than 50 years, she lived the last year of her life at Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg, making new friends and enjoying new and exciting experiences with her fellow residents. Reneda will be remembered as a remarkable wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and always put the needs of the ones she loved above her own. She enjoyed visiting with friends, watching sports, being outside, and keeping her grandchildren as they grew. She commented often about raising three sons and then having three granddaughters, enjoying the best of both worlds. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bishop officiating. Interment will follow in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
