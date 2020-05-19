December 26, 1946 May 17, 2020 Paulina Beth McLaurin Shelton, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 73 after a short battle with cancer. Paulina was born in Salem, Va., and graduated from Andrew Lewis High School. She settled in Roanoke and enjoyed a career of working in insurance. She later became a financial director for Renewation and poured her heart into the ministry of a biblical worldview education. She retired in 2018 and enjoyed crafting around the house. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Shaver McLaurin; father, Charles Fulton McLaurin; and brother, Charles McLaurin Jr. She is survived by her children, Christopher (Elizabeth) Shelton and Tracee (Jason) Pelt. She leaves a legacy with her six grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. Pastors John Ingram and Jeff Keaton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Renewation in her memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paulina Shelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

