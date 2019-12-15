December 13, 2019 Herbert "Herb" Junior Shelton, 87, of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maggie Midkiff Shelton; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth "Kenny" Shelton and Kim; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene Shelton Wolfe and Rick; grandson, Jakob "Jake" Shelton and Brittany; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Izzy; and sister, Faye Bolt. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

