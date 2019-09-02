June 21, 1941 August 31, 2019 Charlotte Johns Shelton, 78, of Salem, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born on June 21, 1941 in Salem to the late Howard Cornelius and Naomi Frances Barbour Johns. Charlotte, from an early age, was a wonderful caregiver to her family and others. For 20 plus years, she was former co-owner and operator of the Lee Hi Pancake House located on Apperson Drive. She was recently employed, and thoroughly enjoyed her position with G.W. Carver Elementary School. She enjoyed camping and spending time with family, but most of all, Charlotte will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be missed! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Dockery; her late husband of 35 years, Sidney Lee "Sid" Shelton; and a special niece, Cindy Hale. Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her brothers, Wendell Johns of Elliston, Va. and Gary Johns (Diane) of Salem; sister, Evelyn Cruise of Roanoke, Va.; special nephew, Larry Hale Jr. of Salem; stepsons, Chris Shelton (Jill) and Jeff Shelton (Kathy) all of Salem; nephew, Hunter Johns of Salem; and nieces, Kathy Burch of Cloverdale, Va., Kaitlyn Johns of Roanoke, Va., Meaghan Johns of Tampa, Fla, and Jessica Burden of Newport News, Va.; and great-niece, Sarah Burden of Newport News, Va. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services to honor her memory will be conducted on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to either Good Shepherd Hospice of Roanoke or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
