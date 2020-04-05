December 11, 1922 April 2, 2020 Rheba Slusher Harman Shelor, 97, of Collinsville, Va., went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1922, in Floyd, Va. to the late Wyatt and Grace Slusher. Prior to moving to Collinsville, she lived in Christiansburg, and worked at Leggett's Department Store for many years. While in Collinsville, she was a charter member of the Collinsville Lioness Club and First Baptist Church of Collinsville and the church's Homemaker Sunday School Class. Rheba also volunteered at the American Red Cross for 29 years. She was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rheba was preceded in death by her husbands, Archer Phelgar 'Pete' Harman and Curtis Lee Shelor; brothers and sister, John Slusher (Lois), Marvin Slusher (Robertine), Donald Slusher, and Zula Slusher. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Harman Tinsley (Tim); grandchildren, Len Tinsley (Gwen), Brianne Tinsley Justiniani (Gino); great-grandchildren, Tinsley Justiniani, Hunter Tinsley, Hailey Justiniani, Archer Justiniani; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Rheba's name.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke's Earth Fare set to reopen
-
UPDATE: Gov. Northam issues statewide stay-at-home order effective through June 10
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order; Roanoke reports first COVID-19 cases
-
Roanoke area reaches 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Montgomery County department quarantined
-
Appalachian Power seeks 5% rate increase
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.