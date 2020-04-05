December 11, 1922 April 2, 2020 Rheba Slusher Harman Shelor, 97, of Collinsville, Va., went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1922, in Floyd, Va. to the late Wyatt and Grace Slusher. Prior to moving to Collinsville, she lived in Christiansburg, and worked at Leggett's Department Store for many years. While in Collinsville, she was a charter member of the Collinsville Lioness Club and First Baptist Church of Collinsville and the church's Homemaker Sunday School Class. Rheba also volunteered at the American Red Cross for 29 years. She was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rheba was preceded in death by her husbands, Archer Phelgar 'Pete' Harman and Curtis Lee Shelor; brothers and sister, John Slusher (Lois), Marvin Slusher (Robertine), Donald Slusher, and Zula Slusher. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Harman Tinsley (Tim); grandchildren, Len Tinsley (Gwen), Brianne Tinsley Justiniani (Gino); great-grandchildren, Tinsley Justiniani, Hunter Tinsley, Hailey Justiniani, Archer Justiniani; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Rheba's name.

