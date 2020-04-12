November 7, 1934 April 9, 2020 Norma Jeanette Shealor Shelor, 85, of Blacksburg, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Montgomery County, Va., on November 7, 1934, to the late Olen Lee and Florence Lillian Fagg Shealor. She was also preceded by her husband, Conley Malcum Shelor. She was a member of New Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. She is survived by her two sons, Conley Malcum (Mac) Shelor Jr. and wife, Lylah, John Shelor; three daughters, Vicky Price and husband, Bill, Terenia Shelor, Patty Smith and husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Kim Shelor and Tim Turpin, Jessica Fichtner and husband, Bryan, Jase Shelor, Nick Shelor, Karlie Adkins, Kevin Price and wife, Emily, Heather Thomas and husband, Shane, Neal Whitescarver and wife, Kate; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Craig, Hayden Craig, Addyson Fichtner, Wyatt Fichtner, Conley Whitescarver, and Skyler Hodges. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Longshop/McCoy Fire and Rescue Squad or New Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

