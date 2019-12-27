December 26, 2019 Jerry Lynn Shelor, 67, of Catawba, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John Kyle Shelor and Doris Martin Shelor; nephew, Wayne Davis; and loving dog, Shep. Jerry was born and raised on the Shelor home place. He worked at Custom Truck One Source as Parts Supervisor. He was a member of McDonalds Mill Methodist Church. His surviving family includes his loving wife of 17 years, Sally Shelor; sister, Nina Davis (Mac); children, Lorri Shelor Smith, Cindy Shelor, Raymond Shelor, Kameron "KJ" Kitts (Belinda), and Morgan Meddings (Michael); grandchildren, Tiffany Garman (Ethan), Abbey Nelson, Taylor-Paige Kitts, Marleigh Underwood, Kinsleigh Meddings, and Emmarson Meddings. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lotz Salem Chapel, Pastor Chuck Miller and Pastor Kenny Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place following the service in Shelor Family Cemetery, Catawba.
Shelor, Jerry Lynn
