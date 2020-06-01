April 7, 1924 May 30, 2020 Isabel Gallimore Shelor passed away on Friday, May 30, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 7, 1924, the youngest daughter of 10 children to Cordell Lee Gallimore and Stella Gallimore, in a remote area of Indian Valley. Isabel was an integral part of running the family household until she met "Lew" Shelor, a returning GI from World War II. They lived in a shack next to her family's store in the middle of a sawmill, while starting their family, but later built a big new house on a small farm in Floyd. Isabel was fully engaged in her and Lew's journey as they moved forward in their pursuit of a better life, first to Roanoke, Richmond, and finally to Severna Park Maryland. In 1974, at 50 years old, they made the decision to cash in and risk it all on a small business in Christiansburg, Va. Although Isabel played only a marginal role in the daily operation of the business, it is not an exaggeration that her contributions and decisions were instrumental in the Shelor Motor Mile being what it is today. There are many words to describe Isabel, including caring, loving, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, hardworking fun loving, God fearing and strong. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Isabel is survived by her children, Larry Shelor and wife, Karen, Jane Baker, and David Shelor and wife, Shelley; grandchildren, Monica Tignor and husband, Eric, Ryan Shelor, Steve Baker and Debbie, Scott Baker and wife, Tracy, Robin Leonard and husband, Jamey, Griffin Shelor, and Phoebe Shelor; great-grandchildren, Calvin Tignor, Sydney Baker, Grayson Baker, Maddox Baker, Jackson Baker, Ethan Leonard, Kyra Leonard, and Alyssa Leonard; brother, Roger Gallimore and wife, Ermma Jean; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers, Tina Hamlin, Judith Pugh, Angela Bishop, and Muriel Irvin, whom she considered part of her family. Services for Mrs. Shelor will be private.
