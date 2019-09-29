SHELOR Henry September 23, 2019 Henry (Hank) Shelor passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Hollins Road Church of the Brethren.

