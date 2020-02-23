Friday, February 21, 2020 Sylvia W. Shell, 90, of Roanoke, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ and retired from Eli Lilly of Roanoke. Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, David "Check" Shell. Sylvia W. Shell is survived by her daughter, Susan Shell Morris; two beloved grandsons, Andrew David Morris and wife, Andrea of Roanoke County and Joshua Robert Morris and wife, Stacy of Salem; a brother, Sam Witt of Waynesboro; nieces and nephews whom she loved; and wonderful neighbors. Her life was blessed with her cherished great-grandchildren, Aubrey "Pumpkin" Morris, "Sir Carter Morris and "Little Man" Chandler Morris. They brightened her life and three children could not have been loved more. A very special thank you and much love to Sylvia's adopted daughters, Alisa Barnette, Nancy Brown, Betty Carr and Hannah Richardson. Paul Hatfield and Jake Roudebush will conduct the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

