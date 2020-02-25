February 18, 2020 Phyllis Reed Sheldon, age 77, of Blacksburg, Virginia, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She is survived by Scott and Yael Sheldon, Deborah and Kevin Richey; and her four grandsons. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia. Family and friends are invited share memories at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Humane Society of the United States or The American Heart Association. She was strong, smart, generous, and kind. We will love her forever. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home Blacksburg.

