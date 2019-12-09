December 4, 2019 Tyrone Shears, 60, of Roanoke, Va., passed away December 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, serving you from Roanoke and Pulaski.

