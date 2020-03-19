March 16, 2020 Ruby Hutchens Shealor, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Shealor; son, Gary Shealor; and granddaughter, Rhonda Shelor. Ruby is survived by her son, Steve Shelor (Donna); sister, Mildred Newby; brother, Billy Hutchens; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Mark Manning officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby SHEALOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.